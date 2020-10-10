The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman killed in the Refugio area in 1992.
A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for her death if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced,
On March 2, 1992, the remains of the unidentified woman were found on a ranch on FM 2678, about four miles east of Refugio, by a pipeline construction crew.
Her remains were covered by dense brush; there was no identification with her body. Clothing found at the scene includes a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, red belt, white knee-high boots and a red earring. The victim died as the result of a gunshot wound.
Based on forensic examinations, the woman is believed to be white or Hispanic, between 20 and 35 years old and about 5 feet 3 inches tall. It’s believed the woman’s remains had been at the location between one and three years before she was discovered. Once her remains have been positively identified the Texas Rangers will notify the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
The image at left is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s skeletal remains. Hairstyle, hair color and eye color are all open to interpretation and may be different.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.
Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website by clicking on the specific cold case or by calling 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).
The DPS Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 125 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases.
