El Campo’s public works department received applause from council Monday night with the official presentation of an accreditation award.
Only 14 cities in Texas have the designation from the American Public Works Association which identifies 597 best practices in public works, 459 of which apply to El Campo.
“The review team sent back their results and a recommendation announced; of the 40 chapters – all our 459 assigned practices were at 100 percent compliance,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Houston and Dallas are among that list with El Campo being the smallest.
Nationally, only 161 are accredited making each honoree fall into half of a single percent of total cities.
El Campo’s workers got proverbial gold stars in 459 of those reviews and will become the national model in one – mosquito management.
Battling mosquitoes, Thompson said, is certainly a subject well known to local officials. “I never dreamed it would become a national model,” he said.
Council heard the award presentation via a YouTube recording with APWA Region & Director David Fabiano making the recorded announcement.
Water Superintendent Jerry Lewis was individually recognized by Fabiano who referred to Lewis’ wastewater police manual as “a masterpiece.”
Mayor Chris Barbee offered his congratulations to the group. “The police department and now the public works department have become accredited. I wonder what one will be next,” he said.
The public works section, with the help of other city staffers, began working on the accreditation four years ago.
