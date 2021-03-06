Emergency preparedness goes before City Council Monday with staff reporting what’s needed for the next weather emergency.
“Staff has identified a number of priorities to prepare and maintain city facilities and infrastructure during an emergency,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notes to council.
Proposed additions include multiple generators, radios, battery backups and the like.
No action is anticipated Monday, instead staff is requesting council direction on the issue.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Other items before Council include:
Food Truck Parking Fee: District 4 Councilman David Hodges is proposing food trucks pay a $50 fee each time they set up on city owned property, the same as the cost of renting a pavilion.
The proposal is part of the consent agenda and will not be discussed unless a council member requests that happen.
The city recently came under fire from Georgia Mae’s Good Eats food truck owner Charlotte Brown who said she had been asked to leave the mini-park in the 300 block of East Jackson and no longer felt welcome to operate her business there.
At the time Brown made her comments, no fee was required.
“I feel (it) is a fair proposal in order to put this issue to rest once and for all. Fees are paid to the city for renting city property already. I feel that food trucks should not be exempt,” Hodges told the Leader-News Friday.
The councilman added he’d like to see information on property and sales tax already paid by food truck operators.
The proposed fee would be required to operate in city parking lots and parks.
If approved, the measure would go into effect immediately.
New Look For City – Council will be asked to approve $10,000 for fd2s to create new logos and other materials to “brand” the city. If approved the City Development Corporation of El Campo would pay $10,000 and the chamber of commerce $5,000 to work on coordinated efforts.
Trash Guru Coming to Help? The city will consider hiring a consultant to work on bidding the trash service contract. The deal with Waste Connections expires Sept. 30. The cost is $39,740.
“The new exclusive franchise agreement would provide language that the vendor will repay the city for the consultant,” Sladek said.
Planning For Hazards – an agreement to work with Wharton County and the cities of East Bernard and Wharton to develop a Hazard Mitigation Plan will be presented. If approved, the city would have to pay $5,000 of the $20,000 fee for the new plan.
Closed Session – Council will held an executive session to discuss a potential economic development.
