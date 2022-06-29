As the 2022 Texas drought season continues, Wharton County farmers might be getting some respite, not necessarily in the form of rain, but rather from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A designation from the USDA declared a set of Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to prolonged drought Tuesday, including Calhoun, Jackson and Matagorda as well as contiguous counties like Wharton and Colorado.
The Farm Service Agency is issuing emergency loans to drought-stricken farmers for replacing equipment or livestock, farm reorganization or refinancing debt.
County producers impacted by this drought have until Jan. 6, 2023 to apply for them.
“Once the disaster designation is announced, people have eight months to apply for the loan. They need to have had a 30 percent loss in the disaster year, as compared to their three year history which is how we establish average production,” FSA farm loan manager Gail Hoskins said, adding “The amount for emergency loans is up to $500,000 ... Right now the emergency loan interest rate is 3.75 percent. If we approve the loan in June and you sign in July after interest rates have gone up, you’ll (pay) the lower rate (on the emergency loan).”
Producers in counties that suffered either eight consecutive weeks of D2 drought or D3-4 drought are eligible for emergency loans.
All but the southernmost tip of Wharton County is currently listed at D3 extreme drought, historically that means a large yield reduction for both irrigated and dry land crops and increased water needs for livestock as reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
El Campo has had eight and a half inches of rainfall to date so far this year as measured at El Campo Memorial Hospital the Lower Colorado River Authority reports as compared to 28.06 inches to date in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.