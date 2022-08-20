Hall Of Fame Effort

Kaitlyn Davlin Courville, S. Craig Hardin, Brittany Graham and Shea Slattery (l-r) at the 2014-15 FFA Banquet while Hardin taught at El Campo High School. “The young lady on my left ([Graham] struggled before she came into my class). She made such an impressive transformation, and then we lost her in a car accident [April 13, 2017]. The other two also hold a permanent place in my heart,” Ag Teacher Inductee S. Craig Hardin said.

After nearly 40 years helping students grow, S. Craig Hardin retired from teaching and was honored this summer for that effort with an induction to the Ag Teacher Hall of Fame.

He was entered as one of 54 current and retired teachers into the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas State Hall Of Fame in July.

