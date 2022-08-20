After nearly 40 years helping students grow, S. Craig Hardin retired from teaching and was honored this summer for that effort with an induction to the Ag Teacher Hall of Fame.
He was entered as one of 54 current and retired teachers into the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas State Hall Of Fame in July.
“This Hall of Fame recognition honors the continued commitment of educators like Mr. Hardin who truly make our students grow into leaders,” ATAT Executive Director Ray Pieniazek said.
Hardin got his start in teaching almost by accident while at Texas A&M University.
“I never really wanted to teach. I remember (sitting) in my student teaching block and my professors would ask why I wanted to teach, and I didn’t. I wanted to work in the Ag Extension office and an Ag-Ed degree is a good way to do it,” Hardin said.
The call to adventure isn’t always grand, sometimes it’s as simple as a blown alternator.
“There was a job posting in Kingwood and it was close enough to where we lived and my buddies recommended me for the job at this brand new school, Humble ISD. I remember (the principal) kept calling me and I kept turning her down, and one day I answered her call on the day my truck broke down,” he said, adding “We were pretty low on funds at the time because I had put wife through nursing school in Huntsville. That’s how I ended up in Kingwood. Once I started, I knew I could never quit. It gets in your soul.”
After a three year stint at Kingwood High School, Hardin moved to set down new roots in El Campo ISD.
He quickly made a name for himself at the school impressing coworkers and students, alike.
“He was a consummate professional that built relationships with students. His excitement was contagious. One of the fondest memories I have was him being just as excited at the first day as the day he retired,” El Campo Ag Teacher Shawn Peters said, adding “He’s the kind of guy you could never bid farewell to, he’s involved with the fair and in the community. He’s the guy you call for advice and wisdom, always willing to help somebody.”
Hardin said he fell in-love with the profession, finding new respect for the educators.
“I had some extremely great teachers in my life that made such a great impact on my younger self. One of them was actually married to my cousin, he was one of my coaches and teachers. He ended up being superintendent in Louise, Lloyd Nelson,” Hardin said, adding “It’s hard to explain. There were so many people that helped make me more educated and I wanted to try and see if I could be that.”
He took pride in being a figure struggling students could trust and look up to as much a mentor and teacher.
“I had to struggle earlier in my educational career and I wanted to help students that struggled like I did. When I started teaching, it seemed like I had a better understanding of kids that had a problem learning, and I was able to be more diverse in my teaching ... It doesn’t matter what you’re trying to teach, you have to genuinely care about that kid that’s at the table or the desk. You have to give a damn about the kid and what’s in their life.”
Not every student immediately responds and Hardin took that in stride.
“Sometimes it’s hard and clutters your own life, but when you get to know your kids on a more one to one level with them, they respond to it. Some of them want to remain distant, and that’s just how they are and how they’re going to be. If they don’t want that relationship, you back off and give them that space,” Hardin said, adding “I try to get to know the kids and get to know their life. It’s weird because when you get to know them that well, know them and their parents and grandparents sometimes, they end up more like family than kids that went through your classroom.”
Hardin easily had thousands of students through his nearly 40 years of classes and has collected a library of support from students in that time.
“They enjoy coming to my class, I’ve gotten hundreds of letters in my 37 years of teaching that have told me that your class was the only one liked and the only reason I came to school and it really makes it worth it. That kind of response really does speak for itself,” Hardin said.
He made it a point give struggling students a strong safe figure they could talk to.
“(I’m probably proudest of) the kids that admin couldn’t find a place for because they were problem kids, they didn’t get along with other kids or teachers. And I always said ‘send them to me’ and 99 percent of the time I could make a relationship with them. When they had an issue with other teachers, I’d clear it with the office and have them sent to me and I’d get with them because I was the only one that I could talk to them,” he said, adding “It was those that turned around and graduated and made something productive out of their lives, and I’m probably the most proud of them.”
He took the time and wanted to build students that could build relationships with their families and coworkers.
After his 34 years at El Campo High School, he retired in 2015. Hardin enjoys his retirement by continuing to work with the Wharton County Youth Fair, sometimes with his old students.
“He always gave a good impression on the kids, he pushed them and kept them motivated to keep them involved. I try to give him a hard time, he was my teacher and now we’re on the fair board together. I always remind him ‘you taught us that’,” WCYF Board Member and 2001 ECHS Grad Ladd Wied said.
After all these years, Hardin is still here for Wharton County’s youth.
“He’s a great man, he’s done a lot for the kids of Wharton County. He serves as our chairman for ag mechanics and an advisor for the junior fair board, he’s really there for the kids,” WCYF coordinator Cindy Blaha said.
