After a year of competitions, Luis Fonseca brings back a Top 10 finish in the national FCCLA Culinary Arts competition to El Campo.
Fonseca was enrolled in ECISD’s Culinary Arts Program for three years and, after a second place finish at state competition, competed against more than 100 national qualifiers from June 30 to July 3 at Mesa College in San Diego, Calif.
“I was shocked, I felt like I was in the top 20, but one of the judges got on me,” Fonseca said, adding “I was tired and ready to get (the competition) over.”
Competitors had an hour to prepare a plate of pan-seared chicken in herb sauce with garlic green beans and rice pilaf for a panel of three judges.
“Two of the judges called out my green beans specifically, I was proud of them and I don’t like green beans,” he said, adding “I need to practice my consistency, sometimes my rice is perfect, sometimes it burns.”
Fonseca, a 2022 graduate, spent the tail end of his senior year, at home and in class, preparing for the upcoming competition.
“We practiced almost daily the whole month of May, but Luis (was) a senior and the month of May is busy for seniors, so we took advantage of whatever free time we had to practice and made the most of it,” Culinary Arts teacher Lindsey Poenitzch said, adding “He’s matured into quite the culinarian over the past year, so I’m not surprised he placed in the top 10 ... He worked hard and deserves the recognition.”
Fonseca cites his mother and Gordon Ramsey as inspirations for his interest in cooking and a promise to himself to make cooking his career.
“I made a deal with myself that if I placed top five in the state competition, I would go to culinary school,” he said.
He’s collected several scholarships to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin where he’ll be attending in the fall along with almost $3,000 in scholarships from FCCLA competitions alone.
“I’m going to culinary school (and take) their 15-month culinary arts program. Then probably stay in Texas for a year, I had been considering working as a chef on a cruse ship, but I might work a few years at a barbecue place to learn barbecue. Maybe 10-20 years later, I’ll own a food truck,” Fonseca said.
The rising star is looking to blaze the trail so others can follow.
“I know three culinary (students) that really want to compete and I want them to make it this far,” Fonseca said.
