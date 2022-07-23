Window reinforcement, door alarms and vape detectors are in front of El Campo ISD trustees as possible security elements for campuses.
Trustees will discuss this trio of security measures at their July school board meeting after hearing public testimony at three security and safety town halls.
First on the list is laminate film for campus windows. The film is applied to glass and prevents it from shattering when shot, delaying a potential shooter and providing additional response time in case a window is punctured.
This was suggested as an alternative to the instillation of true bullet-resistant glass that, district officials say, would be both cost prohibitive and a long term project requiring extensive structural modifications to the existing structure.
Second is a proposal to add access controls with intercoms and sensors for external doors on campuses. This idea aligns with several public suggestions made at the first two safety meetings, asking that doors sense when they’ve been propped open and alert administration when not secured property.
There were questions asked about additional training or punishment for staff that propped doors open, an idea that El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan agreed was necessary.
The third security item on the agenda is the potential for Vape Detection Devices for the district. These tools detect air quality. If contamination is in the air, the device sends a report to a computer that the sensor was tripped. Several companies advertise their devices as anti-vape and anti-bullying devices that can be installed in places like restrooms where cameras aren’t allowed.
Residents who want to add to the safety discussion for ECISD can attend the last public meeting of the school safety and security council, being held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 801 Palacios, at 6 p.m. Monday July 25.
The school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday July 26, at the ECISD Administration building, 700 W. Norris, and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.