First Presentation

After a trio of public safety forums, pictured above with Superintendent Bob Callaghan, the first set of security proposals will go before the school board this coming Tuesday.

Window reinforcement, door alarms and vape detectors are in front of El Campo ISD trustees as possible security elements for campuses.

Trustees will discuss this trio of security measures at their July school board meeting after hearing public testimony at three security and safety town halls.

