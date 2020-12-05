With a top prize of $200, the Second Annual Gingerbread Run gets under way Wednesday with yet another opportunity to shop local and win big.
Sponsored by the El Campo Leader-News and the City Development Corporation of El Campo, the event offers $350 in all.
“Grab a friend and make a day. Have some fun, win some money while you Shop LOCAL! Support our businesses and you support our community’s economy,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
Get an entry card in the Leader-News’ special publication Moments & Memories inside the Wednesday, Dec. 9 edition. Participants then have a week to visit 18 local businesses, pick up a few Christmas “must haves” from their lists while collecting a sticker from each.
Purchases are not required at each participating business, but it is requested that shoppers at least take the time to see what the stores have to offer.
“You might be surprised. There’s a whole lot of selection in El Campo stores,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “This is a chance to take a look around and maybe get paid for taking the time.
“Most participating businesses are located in the downtown section, North Mechanic and North Wharton streets. You could literally swoop through all of them in an afternoon,” Crabtree said.
Entry blanks should be dropped off at the Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
First place will receive $200, second place $100 and third place $50.
Winners will be announced in the Saturday, Dec. 19 Leader-News.
“El Campo and area residents prove time and time again that they can step up and support this community when there is a need. Right now, the need is business. Local shops need your business, they need to be able to ring up a strong Christmas season in sales,” Crabtree said. “The Gingerbread Run is a partnership effort between the El Campo Leader-News and the CDC to do our part to help.”
