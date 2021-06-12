High School graduation is a night most students will never forget, and the 2021 Project Graduation celebration made May 21 even more memorable for Louise seniors.
Twenty-one Louise High School graduates attended the event, which was held at a local family’s house after the official graduation ceremony earlier that day. Project Grad is a lock-in style celebration, so seniors arrived in the evening and stayed until the following morning.
“Graduates played many games including table tennis, foosball, cornhole, giant jenga, four square, pool, basketball and Uno,” Louise Project Grad President Maria Montes said. “The whole night was a whirl of fun times.”
Students enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with their classmates one last time, according to Montes. Students also left the celebration with a variety of gift cards.
At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, the Project Grad committee and students began fundraising efforts. The Winter Dance, and accompanying live auction, was held to benefit project grad on Feb. 20. Seniors ultimately raised about $30,000 for Project Grad from local businesses and community members.
“Project Graduation was a success thanks to all the volunteers and donors,” Montes said. “Students did well fundraising in spite of restrictions in place due to COVID. The community always comes through for our seniors.”
The celebration is held annually for LHS seniors, to give them a safe, supervised place to hang out on graduation night.
Project Grad is not held by Louise ISD, and instead parents volunteer to chaperone and a committee of chairs is chosen annually to plan the event. The 2021 project graduation organizers were Montes, Crystal Ochoa, Casey Lewis and Vicki Roberts.
