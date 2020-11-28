State funding has already supplied El Campo businesses with hand sanitizers, protective equipment for first responders along with stretchers for ambulances and more.
Now the city is about to get in excess of $500,000 in more costs reimbursed.
The timing coincides with a sharp increase in the local COVID-19 active case count just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday as the virus that has swept the globe lingers in Texas and other parts of the nation.
The Department of State Health Services lists 94 active COVID-19 cases in Wharton County as of the Thanksgiving Day report, but does not break that count down by community.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports 123 active cases as of Wednesday, Nov. 25. Of those, 49 active cases in the El Campo area and 42 in the Wharton area. The Louise area has 13 active cases, East Bernard 12 and Boling seven.
The state places fatalities among Wharton County residents at 65, as of the same report, while county officials puts the fatality count at 51.
The next free COVID-19 testing date will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. No prior registration is required to take the test.
City Manager Courtney Sladek said the city will receive a total of $648,010 in Coronavirus Relief Funding courtesy of the CARES, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Of that, $129,602 has already been received, and the additional $518,408 will be available soon, she said, as reimbursement for dollars already spent as city responded to PPE needs for EMS workers, police officers and other first responders.
“This is equipment, PPE, supplies, UV light and even personnel costs,” Sladek said.
