Seamstresses at a 72-year-old El Campo clothing company switched from stitching ruffled nightgowns to protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Transitioning to mask production was easy for experienced employees, and the move helped keep the business running during the outbreak, company leaders say.
New ICM began producing reusable cloth masks, sold with pre-made polypropylene filters, as the COVID-19 outbreak shut down businesses across the country.
“We wanted to help,” Manager Marti Yendrey said. “And (we also did it) to keep the doors open for the employees ... just so that we could make payroll and let them keep working if they chose to.”
During the pandemic, the company temporarily layed off some employees.
The company’s first batch of masks were donated to El Campo Memorial Hospital and employees are currently working on masks that will be gifted to a church in Louisiana. Most of the masks sold have been through the company’s Houston branch, Yendrey said, with about 20 to 30 going to local buyers.
Flame retardant children’s sleepwear, undergarments and sportswear are the company’s main products along with industrial work wear for adults. The company sells items under the brands Laura Dare, T.J.’s P.J.’s, Tom & Jerry, ICM Workwear, I.C. Collections, BullRed and The Children’s Hour.
“I think they would have been able to do it regardless, because they’re very talented,” Yendrey said. “A lot of them have been here … 20 plus years.”
Back in 2013, the company produced over 500 designs annually, but now releases about two new clothing lines per year.
The biggest sellers are the sleepwear items for girls, Yendrey said.
“We do ... a fashion line for spring and the holiday (season) or fall,” she said. “Last year we did reindeer and snowmen. This year we have a floral print.”
Founded in 1948 in El Campo, New ICM was originally called Isaacson-Carico Manufacturing and became known for its innovation of the now common double seat panty. In June 2017, the company merged with Houston clothing producer Paty, Inc., owned by Derrick Veillon.
The company moved from the original facility to a smaller, 16,000 square foot plant on South Washington. Items are typically sold online or on location, although the storefront is currently closed due to the pandemic.
As for now, New ICM leaders don’t have plans to produce other Personal Protective Equipment, outside of masks.
“We’re open if anything was to arise or if (the pandemic) were to take a turn for the worst … but I don’t foresee it,” Yendrey said. “It seems like it’s winding down.”
