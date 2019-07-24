Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Christian Marlowe Clements, 53, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise for theft of material, tampering and possession of a controlled substance between April 8 and 26. He stands accused of stealing wiring from an El Campo company on April 8 and having less than a gram of methamphetamine on April 26 which he tried to conceal during a traffic stop.
Clements has prior felony convictions for forgery and theft on May 24, 2006 in Wharton County and possession of a controlled substance on March 2, 2002 in Harris County.
• Sean Martin Collins, 25, listed as homeless in Houston for forgery on May 13. He allegedly forged a $3,260.41 check.
• Duane Norman Garza, 39, of 212 Stavina Road in Wharton for family violence on March 23. He allegedly struck a woman in the face. Garza has a history of family violence.
Garza has prior felony convictions for family violence on Oct. 2, 2010 in Fort Bend County, burglary of a habitation on Sept. 11, 2003 in Wharton County, assault on Aug. 2, 2010 in Fort Bend County and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 17, 2017 in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Garza was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on May 3. He allegedly had less than a gram of Phencyclidine (commonly known as PCP) within 1,000 feet of River Front Park in Wharton.
• Joe Adolfo Gonzales, 30, of 1003 Jackson in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on Sept. 12, 2018. Convicted on indecency with a child by sexual contact, Gonzales is required to report to law enforcement.
• Manuel Garcia Gonzalez, 54, of 1823 Lansdowne Dr. in Richmond for theft on June 2, 2018. He allegedly stole more than $2,500 from an elderly person.
• Jeremiah Hengeveld, 19, of 214 W. First in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on April 25. He allegedly broke in with the intent to steal.
• Marilyn Ann Henry, 56, of 6315 Schuler in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on May 7. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Cesar Julian Herrera-Garcia, 44, of 307 Lundy in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 10.
Herrera has prior felony DWI convictions on Nov. 10, 2008 and Nov. 17, 2009 in Wharton County as well as a misdemeanor conviction on Jan. 6, 2009 in Fort Bend County.
• Jaylin Lamar Tarhand Jefferson, 23, of 1510 Blue Ash, No. 2603, in Houston for two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity – attempted theft of an automated teller machine and burglary of a commercial building/pharmacy along with a single count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 24. He stands accused of working with others to steal an ATM machine and break into a pharmacy with the intent to steal controlled substances. Jefferson also allegedly stole a rental vehicle.
• Jermarkus Jerwayne Johnson, 23, of 15165 Vickery, No. 1114, in Houston for two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity – attempted theft of an automated teller machine and burglary of a commercial building/pharmacy on April 24. He stands accused of working with others to steal an ATM machine and break into a pharmacy with the intent to steal controlled substances.
• Meagan Leigh Johnson, 21, of 203 Post Oak in Baytown for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm on May 20. She allegedly fired a shot which struck a residence.
• Oshea Shakur Johnson, 22, of 720 N. Sam Houston Parkway East in Houston for two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity – attempted theft of an automated teller machine and burglary of a commercial building/pharmacy on April 24. He stands accused of working with others to steal an ATM machine and break into a pharmacy with the intent to steal controlled substances.
Johnson has a prior felony conviction for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on Feb. 19, 2016 in Harris County.
