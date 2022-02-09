Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Pepper Sanchez, 44, of 908 Burdette was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – driving while intoxicated third or more offense and a misdemeanor theft charge after police were summoned to investigate a beer theft at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Property
Kenneth Curtis Johnson, 21, of 1514 Able was booked directly at the county jail at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 on a warrant for theft. A former employee at Pincher’s Boiling Pot, 23324 U.S. 59, Johnson stands accused stealing in excess to $40,000 over the course of 2021. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Emelda Mummanuli Amwoka, 56, of 910 Heights was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 for family violence causing injury and resisting arrest by officers called to her home to investigate a disturbance. Processed, she was shipped to county jail later that morning.
Donald Lee Sonnier Jr., 52, of 313 Johnson in Palacios was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by officers dispatched Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic. “They were involved in a traffic altercation in the Whataburger parking lot. Words were exchanged,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said Monday. “The defendant eventually pointed a handgun with a green laser at the victim. Officers stopped the defendant leaving the parking lot and located the handgun with a green laser in his vehicle.” Sonnier was transported to county jail. Once there, he posted $13,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A Heritage .22 revolver was stolen from a Nissan Pathfinder in the 200 block of Sentinel sometime between Jan. 31 an Feb. 4. Loss is estimated at $250.
Two Big Tex trailers wee reported stolen in a reported filed directly at the police station. Loss was estimated near $5,000.
A $10,000 barbecue pit tailer was reported stolen in the 200 block of Olive around 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
A pair of tennis shoes and $40 cash were stolen in the 100 block of East Watt between 6 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Loss exceeds $100.
Vandals damaged a glass door at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Loss exceeds $300.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1400 block of Lilly around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. A tree sustained $400 damage.
A Chevrolet Silverado sustained $2,800 damage during a hit-and-run at McCoy’s Building Supply, 1920 S. Mechanic, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Five knives were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Omega between 2 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Loss is estimated at $350.
Other
Police are investigating the report of a sex offender improperly registered in the city. The report filed Feb. 3 involves activity between Jan. 10 and then.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jermarkus Jerwayne Johnson, 26, of 15165 Vickery in Houston was booked at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Michael Christopher Newton, 32, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 26, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Cade Lee Whitfield, 28, of 317 E. Wayside in Wharton was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Kevin James Tucker, 40, of 3204 CR 410 was booked at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 on warrants for seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as single counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child exposure and sale, distribution or display of material harmful to a minor. Processed, he posted $212,500 in bonds and was released later that day.
Clay Allen Gonzales, 25, of 719 Merchant was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 for disorderly conduct - discharge or display of a firearm. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Mike Lee Abelar, 41, of 2075 CR 451 was booked at 6:18 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 for family violence causing injury.
Other
Jesse Dillard Hagan, 48, of 404 Ave. E was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for evading arrest and criminal trespass.
Tonny Lee Coffman, 47, of 7505 Tierra Verde in Houston was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 for criminal nonsuppport.
Aden Kristopher Torres, 18, of 168 Agnes was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 for criminal trespass.
