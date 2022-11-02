Little ghosts and ghouls brought some fright and delight as Louise ISD hosted a Halloween Pageant Monday, with entertainment provided by LISD second grade students.
The mostly costumed second graders were led in song by Louise Elementary Music Teacher Candice Baker.
Students entertained assembled parents, teachers and administrators with Halloween puns and karaoke renditions of contemporary and classic spooky songs from the 1980’s classic “Ghostbusters” to the modern “Double Trouble” pulled from Harry Potter.
“I thought the kids did really well, they got a little off on one song but they’re seven and eight so I was really proud of them I wasn’t sure if they could do the round from “Have you seen the Ghost of John”, but they did it really well. They were all excited and seemed to have a good time,” Baker said.
Students had been preparing for their pageant: getting songs down, memorizing jokes and dance moves for awhile.
“We started practicing about halfway through September, But I only have them 30 minutes twice a week, so it was a month and a half of practice but also it was about five to fife and a half hours,” Baker said.
Their preparation paid off as the group was brought back for a second show.
“The fact we had so many parents showed up was great, we were going to bring the whole school in to hear it but we had to do a second performance so everyone could hear it,” Baker said.
This show is one of many that Baker has planned for the upcoming year.
“Each grade will have a program and then the whole school will do the Christmas program. The next one will be third grade doing veterans day, Nov. 11,” she said.
