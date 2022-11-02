Sing-a Song for Halloween

Louise second grader Chandler Ross gets up to the microphone to show off her Toy Story costume at school on Monday as one of the entertainers from LISD’s second grade class. Students sing Halloween songs and told Halloween jokes to the assembled crowd of parents, teachers and other school officials. The students ended up having to perform a second time as the crowd was larger than expected. Also pictured is Maritza Rodriguez standing behind Ross.

Little ghosts and ghouls brought some fright and delight as Louise ISD hosted a Halloween Pageant Monday, with entertainment provided by LISD second grade students.

The mostly costumed second graders were led in song by Louise Elementary Music Teacher Candice Baker.

