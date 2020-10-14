City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Sacramento Cortez, 53, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers were summoned to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Third. Cortez stands accused of using a knife to attack two people. One reportedly suffered a stab wound and another cuts. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Cortez was held on $30,000 bond.
Sidney Hebert, 65, of 607 N. Washington was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 for deadly conduct after police were summoned to a disturbance at his home. No injuries were reported. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Stolen checks brought El Campo Police to the Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, on Friday, Oct. 9. The crimes allegedly took place between July 21 and 23 as well as between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Loss exceeds $3,500.
A television and satellite television receiver were reported stolen from Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, between 5 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Loss is estimated at $200.
Thieves targeted a vehicle in the 200 block of Pecan between 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. A cellular phone and cash were taken. Loss exceeds $400.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat made on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between 12:15 and 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The case involves a comment reportedly made by a teacher to a student.
Family violence was reported in the 1000 block of West Second around 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Injuries were reported.
Police were summoned to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Meadow Creek around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Wayne Bustamante II, 32, of 1185 Olivia was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Michael Paul Washburn, 29, of 1221 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 for failure to abide by a sex offender’s duty to register.
