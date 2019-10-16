Garwood Elementary north of El Campo may be a little school, but it recently earned national honors, recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a Blue Ribbon School.
The program salutes overall academic excellence from elementary to high school campuses, or efforts at those campuses to “close gaps” where students struggle.
Just 362 campuses earned the honor this year, and Principal Leroy Stavinoha Jr. says Garwood’s is the result of teacher and student dedication in his small school.
“Garwood Elementary School has had several years in which their students have performed well above the state standard,” he said. “Teachers and the principal believe that the use of ‘Fundamental Five’ strategies has improved performance for every type, age and group of students in every subject area.”
He added, “Students know at the beginning of the lesson what they will learn and how they will be expected to show the learning.”
It’s meant the 97 students in grades kindergarten through fifth on the Rice Consolidated campus have excelled.
“Success and improvement has shown recognition and procedures are reinforced,” Stavinoha said, adding the efforts not only help the students learn, they help the teachers teach.
A school earning the Blue Ribbon honor “demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees.
In its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized more than 9,000 schools during that time.
Garwood will officially collect the honor during a program Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C.
It’s the first time Garwood or any Rice CISD campus has earned the recognition.
The school staff works hard to maintain its standards, Stavinoha said, adding that last year, security was made an emphasis as well.
“The first face visitors see in the building is the campus receptionist/secretary. She genuinely connects with families and visitors to assist them with their needs,” he said, adding drills for everything from fire to campus lockdown are routinely conducted and an electronic messenger system is used to keep parents informed.
The district uses the TEKS Resource System, which Stavinoha added, “Literacy across the curriculum is evident at every grade level. Teachers communicate and collaborate across grade levels so that instruction can be targeted appropriately.”
Garwood ‘Met Standard’ on state tests in the most recently released round, earning distinctions in math and science.
One of the campus’ strengths lies in the fact it is so small.
“We value the strong bonds we have with our students and the fact that we have created a safe, learning community for them. Our staff is committed to developing the whole child - the social, emotional, physical and academic child,” Stavinoha said.
The average teacher has 15 years experience, he said, but added it’s more than just that.
“We understand that education is more than just reading, writing and math. Our talented and dedicated staff is highly qualified and is ready to meet the differentiated needs of all students and our community, parents and administration support them 100 percent.” he said.
The expectations for the students is clear.
“All students are held to high levels of achievement. Failure is not an option,” Stavinoha said, and the school now has an award to prove it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.