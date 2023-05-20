After having disappeared for months, El Campo ISD’s proposed FEMA dome project might be making a comeback, potentially stalling planned construction at the Meadow Lane Resource Center.

In a unanimous vote, El Campo ISD’s trustees tabled naming a construction manager for redesigning the Meadow Lane Resource Center and the administration building. Trustees have discussed Meadow Lane renovations to move the district’s alternative students and DAEP students there.

