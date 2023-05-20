After having disappeared for months, El Campo ISD’s proposed FEMA dome project might be making a comeback, potentially stalling planned construction at the Meadow Lane Resource Center.
In a unanimous vote, El Campo ISD’s trustees tabled naming a construction manager for redesigning the Meadow Lane Resource Center and the administration building. Trustees have discussed Meadow Lane renovations to move the district’s alternative students and DAEP students there.
ECISD received an email last week about the project needing additional information to progress, meaning that the construction is still moving, albeit slowly ECISD Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells told the board Monday.
However, with the resurrection of the FEMA dome, the larger project seems to have taken precedence.
El Campo ISD, after Wharton ISD halted its already governmentally funded project, applied and was accepted as the county school district to house a FEMA emergency dome. The dome would be designed to replace El Campo High School’s aging cafeteria and H-Building containing the culinary and nursing classrooms. In emergencies like a hurricane strike or other natural disaster, the structure would be used as a staging area for emergency responders.
School officials were resistant to over-commit on two potential active construction projects at once.
“We feel like we’re going to need funds to support the Dome project … so we would like to recommend to the board that we save our money right now and not expend it on a project and save it … Mr. (Demetric) Wells, (director of federal programs) and I do not believe at this point we want to overextend ourselves,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Trustee Ed Erwin brought up safety concerns, worried that this tabling would also entail halting or delaying safety measures being planned at both buildings, but was assured no safety plans would be stalled.
Trustees Susan Nohavitza, Position 7, and Anthony Doritik, Position 6, were sworn in for another three year term unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.