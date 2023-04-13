El Campo’s cheap beer bandits have struck again, this time favoring a side serving of hardware over red meat.
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, reported an unknown suspect or suspects made off with a 30-pack of cheap beer (less than $22 for the case) and an 18-inch chainsaw around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Thieves with a taste for the same cheap beer, but expensive cuts of steak, hit H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on April 4 and 5. In all, about $450 in steak was taken along with 60 cans of beer tallying out to less than $44 in value.
Beer and chainsaws really don’t mix well, but perhaps these bandits decided they really needed fresh wood for the grill and had nothing to cut it with?
Or, perhaps they are headed to an emergency room near us soon.
Who they are or even if all cases are connected remains unknown and police would like any information the public can share.
Contact the El Campo police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line may qualify for a cash reward.
