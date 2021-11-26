Wharton County has been allocated slightly more than $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding that commissioners have earmarked for infrastructure, but it’s contingent on U.S. House approval.
The plan was reached during Monday’s Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting during a presentation from John A. Bordeaux, ARP project manager at GrantWorks, Inc.
The federal ARP Act is designed to help mitigate the fiscal crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 3011 was just approved by the U.S. Senate. If approved by the House, it would vastly increase the variety of potential infrastructure programs that could be done, Bordeaux told commissioners.
Funds would be distribute 50 percent up front and 50 percent after one year.
Currently allowable fund uses include premium pay to those performing essential work during the COVID-19 emergency, although it cannot be retroactive, lost government service revenue and investment in water, sewer, drainage or broadband Infrastructure, Bordeaux said,
“This is the only category ... that does not seem to require direct tie-back to COVID-19 to support project selection.”
To request funding, Wharton County would need to submit by the U.S. Treasury a project by Jan. 31, 2022. The request must include financial data as well as contracts and sub-awards over $50,000.
Although there are no concrete plans have been set yet locally, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said he would like to see each precinct receive $1 million. Roads and drainage were the main concerns commissioners addressed.
Competition with other counties, especially on material allocation, is going to be a primary concern, Precinct 3 Commissioner Steven Goetsch said, adding it would make receiving materials in a timely manner difficult.
Wharton County is in line to receive more than its neighboring counties. The current allocation report puts Matagorda County in line for $7.1 million, Colorado County 4.1 million, Lavaca County $3.9 million and Jackson County 2.8 million.
Cities in Wharton County will be receiving funding via the Texas Department of Emergency Management. El Campo should receive $2.8 million, Wharton $2.1 million and East Bernard $580,000.
Wharton County is still under a declaration of emergency amid the coronavirus that began in March 2020.
