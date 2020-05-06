Cable barriers are coming to the 7.5-mile section of U.S. 59 between El Campo and Wharton.
The cable barriers will set up between the median, much like what is already installed on east of Wharton. Construction is set to begin soon and it is expected to be completed this Spring. The barriers are used to keep cars that get in accidents from going across the highway.
The SCR Civil Construction crew based out of Richmond will be working on this project, when they finishing another project near Victoria. Once they are done they’ll start work on the El Campo and Wharton corridor, Lucean Kuykendall a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) spokeswoman said.
“There will be intermittent inside lane closures needed to accomplish the work. We will send out traffic alerts to make sure the traveling public is made aware and try to give as much advance notice as we can,” Kuykendall said.
The project will cost $1.3 million and is completely federally funded.
COVID-19 has hampered a lot of different business, but TxDOT has not pushed back any projects, everything is still going on as scheduled.
“We are working closely with our contractors as well and, at this time, we have not halted any ongoing project work in Wharton County. We also have implemented higher standard safety protocols for our construction and maintenance crews,” Kuykendall said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and we are in constant contact with state health and emergency management officials to follow any guidance issued.”
