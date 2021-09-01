City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Edwin Gordon Daniels, 46, of 414 N. Liberty was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt as well as two counts each of violating a promise to appear and driving while license invalid. Daniels was stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was held 48 hours and then released.
Ruben Cardenas Jr., 25, of 501 Laurel Lane was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana by officers summoned to the parking lot of Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Methamphetamines and marijuana were seized. Processed, Cardenas was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Jeremy Paul Garcia, 17, of 472 Candy was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, two counts of violating a promise to appear and four counts of no driver’s license. Processed, Garcia was taken to county jail.
A 13-year-old girl was arrested on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 for being in possession of a vape pen. She was processed by juvenile authorities. Juvenile records are not available to the public leaving the disposition of the case unknown.
Property
Vanessa Zorrilla, 31, 412
N. Fulton in Wharton was booked directly into the county jail at 9:42 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 on a warrant for theft in excess of $100. She stands accused of shoplifting unspecified items from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on July 26. Zorrilla posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Alyssa Star Garcia, 30, of 1408 Ceholm in Eagle Lake was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 for burglary of a habitation after offers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Washington. There, a homeowner says Garcia made her way into the residence with the intention of doing harm. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Justin Warren Fenton, 25, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, Fenton posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Cynthia Ann Perez, 50, of 405 Oscar was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 for family violence causing injury after police were dispatched to a disturbance at her home. Processed, she was shipped to county jail. Once there, Perez posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jose Enrique Garza-Rodriguez, 67, of 405 Oscar was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 for family violence causing injury after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Garza was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Andrea Marie Porter, 44, of 1308 Short was booked directly into the county jail at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 on a warrant for aggravated assault with deadly weapon. She stands accused of pointing a handgun at a person on Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of MLK Boulevard. Porter posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
More than $1,800 in electronics were stolen from a unit at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 700 block of North Mechanic around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. A Chevrolet Silverado sustained an estimated $1,500 damage.
A Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the 200 block of Avenue G between 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Loss is estimated at $17,000. If you saw anything suspicious on Avenue G around that time, please contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
A bicycle was stolen from Wanda Lane between 7 a.m. and noon Sunday, Aug. 29.
More than $200 in steaks along with cookware and assorted groceries were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Loss exceeds $500.
A report of cash stolen through fraud came into El Campo PD Headquarters, 1011 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Additional details were unavailable. Loss exceeds $3,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Gonzalez Jr., 35, of 1717 E. Kantanil in Alton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 for money laundering in excess of $2,500. Processed, Gonzalez posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
David Allen Rainosek, 34, of 8331 FM 1301 in Boling was arrested by deputies at 8:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 for marijuana possession and public intoxication.
Violence, weapons
Maria Rosario Mireles, 39, of 1206 Glass in Victoria was arrested by deputies at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 for family violence. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
