The Wharton County Commissioners Court were unanimous Monday in their intention to lower the tax rate by three cents, citing an increased certified appraisal roll.
A public hearing on the proposed rate was set for Monday, Sept. 13, following County Judge Phillip Spenrath’s recommendation. The proposal lowers the tax rate from $.45869 per $100 in taxable property to $.42479.
Commissioners will vote to formally adopt the 2022 tax rate and file the adopted budget with the county clerk’s office in late September.
“This proposed budget utilizes the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector’s 2021 no new tax revenue tax rate,” Spenrath said. “There should be no increase in existing property tax revenues.”
The county should collect the same revenue from property taxes last year except for new property, Spenrath said. Those new developments should add $252,447.27 in tax revenue.
With the $.42479 no new revenue tax rate, the proposed budget will raise more property taxes than last year by $195,435 (1.14 percent). “But all of these additional dollars come from new property added in 2021, not existing property,” Spenrath said.
Budget comparisons
If the new rate is approved, the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget would be $26,138,293, with $5,420,694 in a general fund balance. The budget begins in October.
Commissioners and county staff are operating currently on a $25,547,407 budget with the $.45869 rate. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
If the budget is adopted next month, this will be the ninth consecutive year the commissioners have operated fiscally without debt.
When Spenrath took office in 2011, the county’s budget was nearly $5 million less, but the tax rate was 11 cents higher. Since then, increases in property values throughout Wharton County have allowed commissioners to lower rates.
Lower tax rates, however, are not always a guarantee that a home or business owners bill will be lower. The cost per penny of tax levied varies along with the value of the individual piece of property.
