Few take trip to early polls on first day of balloting

Just 47 voters walked into El Campo’s poll site Monday on the first day of early voting despite a statewide referendum to raise the homestead exemption and two local bond issues.
“Monday’s turnout was lower than expected, but the weather was bad. I expected El Campo and Wharton to be busy,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said. “But I also noticed there’s not that many campaign signs.”
County wide residents will be asked to decide upon two state proposals asking to reduce homeowner tax burden along with two Wharton County Junior College posts.
In the city of El Campo, at-large city council posts are on the ballot with the top vote-getter to claim the mayor’s post. There’s also a $1.725 million fire truck bond referendum along with proposed charter amendments.
A $17 million school renovation bond proposal goes before voters in the Louise school district. Wharton ISD also has a bond proposal on the ballot.
The poll site in the city of Wharton saw the most action Monday with 55 casting ballots. Another nine voted at the final early voting site in East Bernard.
Overall the county’s election administrator is still predicting a good early voting turnout. “I think people would rather come out during the week and save that Saturday (for personal business),” she said.
The Mayor’s room at the El Campo Library is the only West Wharton County location to cast early ballots.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 29 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Photo ID is required to cast a ballot. Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
