El Campo and Wharton County may be in for a drenching today, the National Weather Service warns, as a weak cold front moves through the area.
Area residents should be prepared for the front to come in early this morning with the possibility of multiple inches of rain.
“Rainfall rates of two inches per hour will be likely with this band,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
The storm is expected to be slow moving, creating the possibility for flash flooding and water over roadways through early Sunday morning.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to be north of Wharton County, but forecasters warn the timing and direction of the storm could change.
“One to three inches of rainfall is possible, with isolated pockets around five inches,” according to the forecast. No river flooding is anticipated.
