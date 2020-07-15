A few individuals using clean up gear ranging from ordinary kitchen sponges to a power washer worked outside the former Lion’s Club building Thursday. The workers hid in the shade instead of choosing to bear the full heat of the summer sun, but they were hard at work scrubbing furniture and washing down a covered patio area.
The workers were members of the Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce, and they were on a mission to clean up the building recently purchased by the organization.
“We’ve been cleaning and repainting,” Chamber President Liz Lovejoy said. “We want to get the building fixed up so we can use it for community events.”
Built in about the 1960s, the building was originally a scout hall before eventually becoming the Lion’s Club venue. The Chamber took over the building about three weeks ago, beginning renovations as soon as possible.
Besides this renovation project, the chamber also has worked on the local Louise Rice Mill, which has been a project in the works for about the last 12 years. The Chamber plans to host its annual fall festival in order to raise money for the Rice Mill Project, depending on what social distancing requirements will be for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
