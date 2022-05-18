City Manager Courtney Sladek laid out her summary of El Campo’s progress towards achieving 2022 goals and gave a glimpse at the city’s future plans at a Rotary meeting last week.
“We cannot say ‘no new taxes’,” Sladek said. Increases in homeowner evaluations, 19 percent on average, have increased the property tax burden on El Campo residents.
While that’s less than the state average of a 25 percent increase, the Leader-News has reported in the past that some El Campo residents saw evaluations increase as much as 30 percent in some cases.
El Campo is attempting to follow its’ No New Revenue rate, instead looking to grants to fund local projects. Grants from the State or Federal Government help residents build new structures and renovate older ones without adding another tax burden on citizens.
“We’ve been approved for $18.29 million in grant funding,” Sladek said of pending projects.
Almost $15 million of that funding is approved for the Tres Palacios II project, which will run from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street. The project scope is modifying the Tres Palacios Creek by widening and adding a detention pond as infrastructure to mitigate flooding.
El Campo was approved for almost $3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, that’s being used to repair aging waterlines along Hwy. 71.
The city received a $350,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant program to replace sewer lines.
“Our mission is to make the city livable,” Sladek said.
City blight has been on residents minds this year, based on Town Hall attendance for El Campo’s districts.
“I’m willing to say our city-wide clean up was a success. We picked up a little over 2,500 tires and filled nine dumpsters,” Sladek said, adding “We’re applying for a grant for hazardous disposal as well.”
As part of the clean up, the El Campo City Council is taking up the mantle on vacant buildings. “City codes are coming, they’ll be discussing a vacant building registration and fee at the May 23rd meeting,” Sladek said.
The city is taking action cleaning up signage on city buildings. “We walk that line for property owners rights ... we go up to the owners and talk to them,” Sladek said, adding Blight fight isn’t over.”
Sladek ended her talk with budget plans for the upcoming year. “It’s inflation dependent, we’re likely at the peak but it’s unlikely to go down,” she said.
As the year advances, the city plans to increase it’s feedback process with the community, issuing a survey for citizens to voice their opinion of the city’s decisions sometime within the year.
