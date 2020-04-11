Campus discipline has been a topic of discussion for El Campo ISD during the past several years, and in 2014, ECISD campus committees were formed to evaluate discipline concerns. Before El Campo ISD schools were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the school board discussed campus discipline at their Feb. 25 meeting.
At the meeting, Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik read anonymous letters from ECISD teachers sharing their concerns about student discipline.
“I am talking about students flipping desks, cussing out teachers, attempting to run out of the room ... pretending to wave a gun around the classroom, bringing a knife to school and students bucking up to teachers as if they are going to hit them,” according to a letter.
The authors of the letters expressed a need for stronger discipline for some elementary school students, saying current programs are ineffective.
At the elementary school level, when a child exhibits extreme behavior issues, they are typically enrolled in special programs, Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
“We’ve been doing things a little differently than maybe we’ve done in the past to address that particular type of student,” she said.
In School Suspension and Positive Approach to Student Success, a program that focuses on students with behavior issues are utilized by ECISD to manage disruptive students. El Campo Middle School and El Campo High School utilize a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, when misbehaving students are required to temporarily conduct schoolwork outside of their regular educational environment.
No ECISD elementary school students have been placed in DAEP before, Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
DAEPs are required by the state. Students younger than six cannot be placed in DAEP unless they are expelled for bringing a firearm to school.
“I believe that there’s something to (the teacher’s concerns),” Board President James Russell said. “I don’t think it can be easily explained by numbers. If you don’t have a (DAEP elementary) program, you’re not going to get referrals into it.”
In the 2019-2020 school year, beginning August, 14 of 2019, 61 campus incidents, including at the ECISD Alternative School, were reported to the El Campo Police Department. This includes 14 arrests and 142 calls requesting police assistance, as of mid-March. A majority of incidents occurred at schools above the elementary age level.
ECISD officials were forced to cancel school due to growing Coronavirus concerns beginning March 16, when students were scheduled to return from spring break.
At Myatt Elementary, the campus discipline committee reported a decrease in office referrals compared to 2019. Other campus discipline committees reported schools are focusing on rewarding positive student behavior.
Waters suggested hiring a behavioral interventionist for the district.
“This would be a support for the teachers and the students,” Waters said.
The board decided to continue discussion at their March meeting, but discussion has been delayed. Since then, the school board has devoted most meeting discussion to changes needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
