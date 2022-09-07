Tax rate down, bill will vary in ECISD

El Campo ISD trustees approved lowering the tax rate, but this might not mean a small bill due to increased property evaluations in the area.
With trustee Ed Erwin absent, board members unanimously approved a no-new-revenue tax rate of $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value. Of that, $0.9810 is for operations and $0.717 is to pay off the district’s debt.
This rate was initially proposed at the July meeting and represents a 2.38 cent decrease from the previous year’s $1.0765 rate.
A decreased tax rate, doesn’t necessarily mean a lower tax bill if home evaluations rose faster than tax rates fell.
Average home values in the El Campo ISD taxing district increased by just over 8 percent from $164,370 last year to $177,700 in 2022 whereas the ISD’s tax rate dropped just over 2 percent.
Under the old rate, a home worth $100,000 after deductions would receive a $1,076.50 tax bill. Now a home worth the same would pay $1,052.70 in property tax to the school district.
This represents a trend that started in 2018 of the district decreasing its tax rate and is ECISD’s lowest rate the district since 2013.
Even with a two-cent decrease on tax rates, the district’s taxable value was assessed at $1,417,375,321, which is $73,722,903 more than the previous year to which translates to a total district revenue of $41,133,464 for this school year and a surplus of $527,467.
Along with the new tax rate, trustees unanimously approved the budget for 2022-23 as well as an agreement allowing four Palacios cosmetology students to take courses at El Campo High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.