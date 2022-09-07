Tax rate down, bill will vary in ECISD

El Campo ISD trustees approved lowering the tax rate, but this might not mean a small bill due to increased property evaluations in the area.

With trustee Ed Erwin absent, board members unanimously approved a no-new-revenue tax rate of $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value. Of that, $0.9810 is for operations and $0.717 is to pay off the district’s debt.

