With a change in venue request pending, the competency trial for accused killer Robert Allen Satterfield is set to get under way Monday.
The case remaining in Wharton County’s 329th District Court depends on if an impartial jury can be seated.
“We’re going to find out next week,” District Judge Randy Clapp said during a hearing for pre-trial motions Thursday.
The defense team argued pre-trial publicity would keep citizens from remaining impartial.
El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree was called to the stand, questioned extensively on newspaper distribution, accuracy of coverage, its’ effect and whether it had a quelling affect on a jury.
“The citizens of Wharton County have the right to know when a person is accused of a crime, why they are accused and when they will face trial. I would like to think an informed public is not a biased one,” Crabtree said after the hearing.
Prospective jurors in the upcoming trial, as with all trials, will be asked about their ability to listen to presented evidence and make their decision based on that information only.
The defense also asked for a mistrial Thursday, denied by Clapp, and called into question the ethics of Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison over the objections of Assistant District Attorney Lance Long who has worked on 13 death penalty cases.
“They keep throwing accusations out. I value my career and I know Ms. Allison values her career,” Long told the judge.
“Nothing the team does ... is meant to be personal,” lead defense council Brian Lacour said, but added his client’s life literally depends of the outcome of proceedings.
Satterfield stands accused of the June 13, 2018 murders of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted, but that trial has been put on hold until his competency or ability to assist in his own defense can be determined.
If a jury rules Satterfield is competent, the murder trial can be set and will proceed. If a jury says he is incompetent, Satterfield will be sent for treatment.
