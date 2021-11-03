El Campo ISD students and staff mourn the passing of one of their own after a tragic accident took the life of three young women, including a current senior.
Sisters Briana ,20, and Bianca ,18, Hernandez and their Aunt Miranda Deases, 19, were killed while riding in a Kia Optima early Halloween morning on U.S. 59 just north of Hungerford. (please see related story)
Deases was a mother of a two-year-old son, and Briana had graduated from El Campo High School two years ago.
Bianca was in her last few months of high school and was celebrating her 18th birthday on the night of the fatal accident. The district is ensuring students who needed help coping with the deaths can get it.
“The Ricebirds have tragically lost one of our own, and we are heartbroken for the families that have been affected by this tragedy,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “This is a shock, so we have made our counselors readily available for students, and we will work hard to get through this together.”
Hernandez recently voluntarily joined the ECISD Alternative Learning Program in an attempt to graduate high school. Hernandez’s older sister also took part in the program and graduated two years ago.
“Bianca came to us a couple of months back and immediately made an impact on the rest of the students around her,” Assistant Principal Steve Saenz said. “She was excited about graduating this year, and she was doing twice the normal amount of work just to make sure she did.”
Saenz remembers a young girl filled with life and excited about her future.
“We had just sat down two weeks ago to discuss her plans for the future, and she could not stop smiling,” Saenz said. “This young lady had her entire life ahead of her. We are sad to see such a bright young lady have her life get cut short like this.”
There is a Gofundme that has reached almost $8,000 of the $15,000 goal as of press time. All donations will be used for the three funeral costs and expenses.
