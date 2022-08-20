A proposed ambulance tax rate hike this year goes before the public Monday which, if approved, could prompt calls for a rollback election.
The goal, El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said, is to boost salaries as well as cover cost increases in materials, fuel and more.
Although a City of El Campo entity, El Campo EMS is contracted to Emergency Services District 4, a separate taxing entity covering West Wharton County, to provide ambulance service.
ESD 4 taxes solely for ambulance service, currently charging 5.733 cents per $100 in property value. Directors are considering increasing the rate to 6.75 cents per $100. If instated, it would cost an average taxpayer $26.51 more next year, based on the district’s average house value of $181,560.
The proposed change would generate roughly $400,000 more for ESD 4.
The rate under consideration far exceeds the district’s no new revenue rate of 5.324 cents per $100, which is the level of taxation needed to bring in the same amount as last year.
“We have not had a rate increase for a little while,” ESD 4 President Bob Little told the Leader-News. “We probably should have last year. We are starting to get into our fund balance, it’s getting below what’s recommended ... we’re trying to keep it down as much as we can.”
ESD 4 directors will hold a public hearing on the rate at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in the City Hall conference room. Time is specifically dedicated for the public share their views on the proposed tax hike.
“The public hearing is important. They can always change their mind. They really do need to hear from the public,” Wharton County Tax Assessor Cindy Hernandez told the Leader-News.
Should directors approve the 6.75 cent rate during the same meeting, it opens the door for a rollback petition to be filed, putting the issue to a vote next May.
A petition would need signatures from 3 percent of ESD 4’s registered voters within 90 days to proceed. Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter is computing exactly how many verified signatures would be needed. That number was not available by press time Friday.
Should a May rollback election be held and successful, the rate would roll back to 5.517 cents per $100 in property value.
The proposed EMS budget includes a 5 percent across the board raise minimum along with higher “market adjustment raises” for some crew members ranging from 7 to 13.3 percent (which would bring an EMT’s pay up to $14 per hour). An additional $16,000 in fuel costs are built in, a level Bubela says is “conservative” considering gas price spikes earlier this year along with an 11 percent increase in medical supplies.
No ambulance is requested in the current budget, but may come soon as a result in delivery delays.
The proposed ESD rate is in response to the EMS budget request.
“They present a budget ... we try to control cost,” Little said.
The City Hall conference room is accessible from the parking lot by entering the building and immediately turning left and going through the security door by City Secretary Kaylee Koudela’s office.
“It will be open,” Koudela said Thursday. Access must be assured to a public meeting and she said the city would not be monitoring occupancy rates.
“We have to make due with what we’ve got,” Little said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.