EC Juneteenth holiday? Debate on hold

An El Campo city council woman took umbrage Monday when debate on whether city workers should get a Juneteenth holiday was delayed.
Only five council members were present Monday as City Manager Courtney Sladek asked council if they were interested in adding Juneteenth to the El Campo municipal holiday list.
However, Sladek said, she had been contacted by District 3 Councilman David Hodges earlier in the day, who asked that any debate on the issue be delayed until the full council could be present.
At-large Councilman Blake Barger made the motion to table the issue receiving a second from Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante.
Hodges and District 4 Councilman John Hancock were absent Monday night and council voted 3-2 with Harris and District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez against to table Juneteenth holiday talks until Monday, Aug. 8.
The next regularly scheduled council session is set for Monday, July 25. The issue will not be taken up at that session, however, because Vasquez announced she would not be present at that session.
It’s virtually impossible to guarantee the entire seven-member council will be present at any one session, Harris said, questioning the veracity of the tabling decision.
“Why do we have a quorum (a required four members to hold a meeting),” Harris said, adding a majority of council is all that’s required to handle most city business.
El Campo taxpayers would be expected to spend about $20,000 to add any holiday to the schedule. Currently, El Campo city staff takes 10 paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“It’s not a lack of council attendance (that caused the delay),” Harris said, “It’s because Councilman Hodges requested it.”
She added to Barbee after the meeting, “We should have taken care of everything on the agenda ... I hope that won’t happen again. Y’all are looking very foolish on council.”
Two residents who had asked to speak on the possible Juneteenth holiday were not allowed to address council because, City Attorney Ronny Collins said, the only issue under debate was whether or not to table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.