City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. A gray Toyota was struck, receiving minor damage.
A blue bicycle was stolen from the 800 block of West Fifth around 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 5. Loss exceeds $100.
Other
A minor was found in possession of alcohol on the El Campo Middle School grounds on Tuesday, May 4. The infraction was handled through the school system.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jarayl Brashaud Spears, 28, of 7610 Juanita in Hungerford was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, May 1 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Avery Boyette Whalon, 34, of 1026 Vera Cruz in Rosenberg was arrested by WCSO at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, May 1 for tampering with evidence and marijuana possession. Processed, he posted an $11,000 bond and was released the next day.
Michael Gonzalo Alvarado, 52, of 237 Wilbur was arrested by ECPD at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, May 1 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Kevin Randall Childers Jr., 26, of 12274 Ike White Road in Conroe was arrested by WCSO at 12:58 a.m. Monday, May 3 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.
Moranda Michelle Whitten, 21, of 11715 Sweet Clover Lane in Cleveland was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Monday, May 3 for marijuana possession.
Arturo Anzaldua, 65, of 1949 W. Paisano in El Paso was arrested by deputies at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 for marijuana possession.
Harvells Louis Brown, 18, of 2910 Old Lane City Road in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and a dangerous drug, all in a drug free zone.
Makalen Durpre Cash, 18, of 1020 W. Milam in Wharton was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 by Wharton PD for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and a dangerous drug, all in a drug free zone.
Fredrick Ja’Mon Jones, 18, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., Unit 9001, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and a dangerous drug, all in a drug free zone.
Miguel Trevino Jr., 39, of 1205 Arthur in Brownsville was arrested by WCSO at 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 for smuggling of persons and marijuana possession.
Property
Emilio Lee Mata III, 38, of 140 Lakeview in Clute was booked at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 on a warrant for home burglary.
Violence, weapons
Jocelyn Lopez Villanueva, 25, of 2316 W. Norris was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, April 29 for family violence with a weapon involved. Processed, she posted a $30,000 bond and was released the next day.
Xavier Allen Jimenez, 20, of 120 W. Second was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Saturday, May 1 for resisting arrest. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released later that day.
Gloria Alcalar Garza, 58, of 824 Second in Van Vleck was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday, May 1 for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Brian Keith Hillard, 48, of 10542 Settlers Crossing in Conroe was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Sunday, May 2 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication.
Jesse Yanes, 54, of 214 Wallace in East Bernard was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, May 2 for two counts of family violence with a previous conviction.
Burkeithalon Tawayne Taylor, 23, of 119 W. Wayside in Wharton, also listed as 310 University Ave. No. 310 in Wharton, was booked at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence were served against him.
Other
Starr Nicole Lopez, 23, of 1214 Paso Hondo in San Antonio was booked at 10:36 a.m. Monday, May 3 on two warrants for smuggling of persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.