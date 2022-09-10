Accused killer Robert Allen Satterfield has been ruled competent and is now scheduled to face trial starting Oct. 17.
A Wharton County 329th District Court jury handed down the verdict Wednesday, saying Satterfield is capable of assisting in his own defense. Although District Judge Randy Clapp’s gag order expired with the issuance of a verdict, authorities have thus far remained silent, most continuing to cite the now defunct instruction.
Satterfield stands accused of the June 13, 2018, murders of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
If convicted, Satterfield faces a possible death sentence.
Jury selection for his capital murder trial had been set to get under way Monday, but was delayed for an unspecified reason. The Wharton County Clerk’s Office had summoned 1,500 residents to ensure a large enough pool of potential jurors actually answering the call, according to District Clerk Kendra Charbula.
Those potential jurors need not report Monday.
A similar number is expected to be called Oct. 17 with selection held at the Wharton Civic Center to accommodate the a larger than normal potential pool.
Statewide issues have been reported jury call attendance, however, with some courts averaging less than one in four.
Attendance is better in Wharton County but still far below 50 percent. Some of the lower turnout rate, however, is due to automatic exemptions like those over 70 who do not wish to serve, students, those caring for small children and those with certain medical reasons. People with these exemption factors are still expected to notify the court of their status.
