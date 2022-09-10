Robert Allen Satterfield

Accused killer Robert Allen Satterfield has been ruled competent and is now scheduled to face trial starting Oct. 17.

A Wharton County 329th District Court jury handed down the verdict Wednesday, saying Satterfield is capable of assisting in his own defense. Although District Judge Randy Clapp’s gag order expired with the issuance of a verdict, authorities have thus far remained silent, most continuing to cite the now defunct instruction.

