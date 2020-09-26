Fifteen students and two staff members at El Campo ISD have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to state health data released Thursday.
Texas Department of State Health Services released the first round of COVID-19 data for individual Texas school districts on Thursday, revealing counts for student and staff cases.
El Campo ISD reported eight new student COVID-19 cases and one new staff case for the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 20. Fifteen total student cases and two total staff cases have been reported at ECISD since July 27.
Louise ISD has reported no cases of COVID-19 for students or staff so far.
ECISD and LISD began the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 19 with enrollment of 3,495 and 503 students, respectively. At ECISD, 2,195 students began the year attending school in person, while the rest enrolled in remote education due to the pandemic.
The latest cumulative count for all Texas public school districts is 3,445 student COVID-19 cases and 2,850 staff cases, as of press time. An estimated 1.1 million students attended the first week of school on campus, while the latest DSHS estimate for school district staff is about 800,000.
For the data reported as of Sept. 20, ECISD has determined the source of infection to be off campus for three cases, and the infection source is listed as unknown for 14 cases. ECISD reported “on campus” as the source of infection for none of the cases.
The Texas Education Agency created the form and guidelines for school districts to report their COVID-19 data. The TEA did not return the Leader-News’ request for comment on what qualifies as an on or off campus source of infection, as of press time.
Of the eight new COVID-19 cases reported at ECISD between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20, one case was a student in third grade or lower, three were students in fourth through sixth grade and four were students in seventh through 12th grade.
In Wharton County, 1,355 total COVID-19 cases have been reported with 1,225 recoveries and 80 active cases, according to DSHS, as of press time.
School district data will be released weekly by 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, according to the DSHS website. The data broken down for each school district shows cumulative cases from July 27 through the latest reporting period, and the current week’s data runs from Sept. 14 until Sept. 20.
Texas school districts are required to report COVID-19 case information to DSHS for online publication. The first round of data was required to be submitted by Sept. 8.
