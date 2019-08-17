Texas’ Republican Caucus Chair Dustin Burrows has reportedly stepped down without commenting on his alleged involvement in an effort to stymie the re-election efforts of State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, and nine other GOP state reps.
The Texas Tribune made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan of Empower Texans said during a June 12 meeting with Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, he was asked, and refused, to help undermine the re-election campaigns.
The request, Sullivan said in a June 19 letter, was made by Burrows after Bonnen left the room. Sullivan later said he had a recording of the meeting, but has not released that to the public. He did allow the state reps to hear it. Bonnen has issued an unspecific apology in reference to the tape Stephenson told the Leader-News is accurate. Stephenson could not be reached for comment by press time.
The Texas Rangers are conducting an “initial inquiry” into the issue following a House General Investigating Committee review.
