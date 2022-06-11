Wharton Agri-Life is bringing back Hay Field Day, as an educational opportunity Wednesday June 15.
The free event will be held both at Sikora Hay Farm four miles north of Hungerford on Hwy. 60 North from 3-5 p.m. and at Hungerford Hall, 235 Cypress, from 6-8 p.m. A meal will be served. The event offers seminars and demonstrations including; feral hog control, hay economics and bermuda-grass stem maggot control.
Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide license holders can earn one continuing education unit (CEU) for attending the event
For more information, or to RSVP, please call Wharton County AgriLife at 979-532-3310 before June 13.
