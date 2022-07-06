Wharton County residents kept it unusually safe this Independence Day weekend, safety officials report.
Due to the state’s prolonged drought this year, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index in Wharton County was well above the 575 required for firework restrictions, the Wharton County commissioner’s court issued a July 4 ban on specific aerial fireworks for the county at their June meeting, citing grass fire concerns.
Residents took that warning to heart and kept their Independence Day revelry to a safe level ensuring a quiet night for Wharton County Emergency responders.
“We had no calls, nothing. It was unusually quiet,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Tuesday.
While, of course, some partiers decided to flaunt the fireworks ordinance, those that did were fairly few and further between. “It doesn’t look like there’s as many (reports) as we normally get. (From about) midnight to 3 a.m., we got about four to five reports on the Fourth and about four from the day before for discharging fireworks ... People were issued verbal warnings, I’m seeing no citations or arrests,” El Campo Police Department assistant chief Jennifer Mican said Tuesday.
Even at the county level outside city limits, residents followed the rules and made the sheriff’s night easier.
“We were very surprised. The public came through, they followed the burn ban restrictions, they followed the fireworks restrictions so we didn’t have any call outs that I’m aware of. Usually we have a higher call volume. It was exceptionally slow as compared to the past. We have to thank the public for following the restrictions,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Captain Bill Hedges said Tuesday.
Even after last week’s notable showers, Wharton County’s average KBDI sits at 645 as reported by Texas A&M University as of press time, still above the 500 required to declare a county burn ban.
