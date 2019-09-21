It’s time to meet or spend some time with your neighbors as National Night Out returns to the community 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
National Night Out asks neighbors to come out of their homes and meet one another with the goal of reducing crime. In El Campo, police officers, firefighters and EMS crews routinely visit registered parties that night, giving the public a chance to meet with their public safety officials.
Millions of people throughout the United States and its territories and military bases worldwide participate in the event throughout the year.
Before the actual event, El Campo Police Cpl. Mark Biskup asks residents to consider hosting an outdoor party that night.
Those who do can register their party with the police department, 979-543-5311, and receive a visit from first responders ranging from police officers to fire crews.
“The kids get to know the first responders in a positive setting,” Biskup said.
“As first responders, we hope a child will never need us. Yet if they are involved in something tragic, it can be easier on the child if they already know and have visited with the first responder in a positive setting,” he added.
Last year, 14 homes chose to host National Night Out parties scattered across the city.
“The north side has more every year. I would like to see more on the south side, simply because we patrol all areas of the city and would like to meet more people throughout the entire city,” Biskup said.
The number of participants varies each year, based on everything from school events to weather. Biskup said he hopes to see it grow this year.
Although the rest of the nation observes National Night Out in August, Texas heat puts the event on hold in the Lone Star State.
National Night Out in El Campo is co-sponsored by the El Campo Police Department and the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers.
To register a block party in El Campo, call the ECPD at 543-5311 and ask for Biskup. In rural Wharton County, call the WCSO at 543-1373 to register with the dispatch office.
