A discount utility rate for disabled El Campo residents received tentative approval Tuesday before city council welcomed a new member to its ranks.
Returning Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante ran the meeting in the absence of re-elected Mayor Chris Barbee, opening the floor for discussion.
District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez requested the proposed discount be placed on the agenda. “I didn’t realize until I had a citizen reach out to me (that it wasn’t offered),” she said.
The city already offers a 20 percent discount on utility bills to seniors. The pending savings for disabled households would require proof of status.
“A policy will need to be drafted for validation and qualification for discount,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Possible documentation could include a Social Security Administration Disability Verification Letter or a 100 percent disabled veterans exemption document.
The savings should be based on “whoever’s name is on the bill,” Vasquez said.
After instructing staff to start drafting the policy, election results were canvassed and accepted by council.
Overall, Barbee received 429 votes and Bustamante 425. Blake Barger collected 314 votes finishing a strong third while LeeAnn Bohannon got 157 votes.
At the voting precinct level, however, results split. Precincts 301, roughly north of West Norris Street and West of North Mechanic, and 302, north of East Norris and Olivia Street and East of North Mechanic, called for Barbee to be mayor.
Bustamante won the ballot boxes in Precinct 401 and 402 covering the city roughly south of Norris Street, although voter numbers were much smaller in those areas.
In El Campo, at-large candidates do not run by place. Instead, the top three finishers take office. The City Charter gives the first place finisher the mayor’s post and the second place finisher the mayor pro tem position.
Barger and Bustamanate were sworn in as at-large representatives and then Bustamante retook the mayor pro tem oath. It is Barger’s freshman term and the second for Bustamanate.
Barger replaced at-large representative Philip Miller who opted not to run again.
The new councilman wasted no time getting started in his new role, making the very next motion on the agenda, one calling for council to award a grant administrator for a state grant being sought. If awarded, it would target the downtown area.
“There are a number of eligible uses ... (including) street rehabilitation, water and sewer lines, lighting and ADA compliance,” Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia said.
Barbee will be sworn in at the next council session as an at-large representative and mayor. It will be his third term on council.
