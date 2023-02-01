DPS Honorees

Wharton County Lt. Matt Ochoa presents (l-r) Marcus Mathis, Connie Cardenas, Art Martinez and Steve Cooper with the department’s yearly awards at the 100 Club Banquet, Jan 19.

The Wharton County 100 Club honored East Wharton County at their annual banquet, Jan. 19 and the departments honored their officers, staff and citizens.

Wharton PD

