The Wharton County 100 Club honored East Wharton County at their annual banquet, Jan. 19 and the departments honored their officers, staff and citizens.
Wharton PD
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The Wharton County 100 Club honored East Wharton County at their annual banquet, Jan. 19 and the departments honored their officers, staff and citizens.
Wharton PD
Adrayelle Watson was awarded Citizen of the Year by Wharton PD’s Chief Terry Lynch. Watson, a founding member of the Pastors Against Crime, has been coming to Wharton PD every Tuesday or Wednesday to pray with the officers.
“He’s not only a great man, he’s a great friend,” Lynch said.
Chief Lynch presented Sarah McDaniel with the Support Staff of the Year. McDaniel has been a telecommunications officer for three years with the Wharton PD.
“She was given a Lifesaving award Sept. 11, 2022. She, along with two responders, coached through CPR on a person without visible signs of life, she is an angel,” Lynch said.
Sgt. Ashley Strelec was presented with WPD’s Officer of the Year award. A five-year veteran of law enforcement, she’s been with Wharton for two years and is the WPD’s first female patrol sergeant.
“She’s dedicated, she makes the drive from Victoria to Wharton every day, and (she’s) brutally honest,” Lynch said.
DPS - Highway Patrol
Lt. Matt Ochoa presented Steve Cooper with the department’s Citizen of the Year award. Cooper has served on the board for Mid-Coast Health Systems and currently chairs the board of the West Wharton County Hospital District.
“He has done more than his fair share to help foster those relationships (between law enforcement and the public) ... He is present at every Coffee with the Cops and is one of the driving forces that ensures the event takes place,” Ochoa said.
Four members of the DPS’ Communication staff were all given Support Staff of the Year by Lt. Ochoa; Connie Cardenas, Art Martinez, Olympia Huntington and Anezna Trevino with Cardenas and Martinez present.
“These awards are selected within the agency ... when we were tallying the votes we noticed that they kept going to the same group of people so we thought it would be fitting to not just honor one but to honor the group. Our lifeline is our communication facility and four people are running the show,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa presented Marcus DeWayne Mathis with Trooper of the Year. The trooper has participated in several DPS operations, including seven to the U.S.-Mexico border in relation to Operation Lonestar, as well as serving as a member of the District’s Honor Guard Detail.
“Marcus is dedicated to providing public safety for the citizens of Wharton County and the great state of Texas,” Ochoa said.
100 Club
Mark Somer was awarded the Wharton County At-Large Officer of the Year by Andy Kirkland. Somer has been in law enforcement since 1997, starting at the Wharton County Junior College before spending two years in Columbus PD then returning to Wharton County’s Precinct 2 Constables’ Office. Somer serves as the county’s environmental officer.
The 100 Club presented Donna Mikeska and Carol Wootton with their Citizen of the Year awards, with Mikeska present.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.