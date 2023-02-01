Taxation Trouble

Computer system roll overs are causing issues at the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, leading tax officials to make due with incomplete tax records and hand calculate last minute property tax values, as the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector Cindy Hernandez reviews city maps and lot evaluations, Tuesday.

With property tax payments come due, some payers might have noticed that their billing was off, which might have been a shock for new homeowners or residents who made a mid-year property purchase in 2022.

A computer transition stymied the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, making sending out accurate tax bills impossible for some property owners.

