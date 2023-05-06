El Campo’s Rotary Club and El Campo ISD hosted their annual Employee Appreciation Banquet Thursday night, honoring teachers and support staff who keep the school district running and those who are choosing to retire soon.
Rotarians, city dignitaries and district administrators met with school staff and their families at the El Campo Civic Center over a catered Mexican supper to issue pins and glass trophies to those staffers who have dedicated their careers to ECISD.
The ceremony opened with input from the City of El Campo, represented by Mayor Chris Barbee, reading a proclamation naming May 8-12, 2023 Teacher Appreciation Week. “And of course this proclamation should include everyone: bus drivers, support staff, substitute teachers, coaches and everyone y’all are so appreciated,” Barbee said.
After the city’s announcement, ECISD’s top administrator took the microphone to praise his teachers and staff for their peerless dedication.
“Our teachers are required to have suicide prevention (training), they’re required to be counselors and mediators. So as we recognize these teachers tonight, please understand that whether they be a bus driver, a custodian or a teacher they’re pouring their heart and soul out for our youth,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Callaghan and other administration staff and principals read statement and presented glass trophies to the retirees, most of which planned on spending time with family or vacationing as their last summer break draws ever closer.
Retiring ECISD employees recognized at the banquet for the 2022-23 school year are:
• Administration: David Bright, assistant superintendent of finance, and Vicky Limas, assistant to the superintendent.
• Elementary: Silvia Hogan, clerical, and Rhonda Martinka, teacher/aide.
• El Campo Middle School: Jesus Galvan, coach, Nancy Humphreys, coach, Sandy Priesmeyer, teacher, and Sandra Robinson, educational aide.
• El Campo High School: Deborah Capak, assistant principal, and Carol “Dobie” Rod, teacher.
• Meadow Lane Resource Center: Ann Bright, clerical.
• Support: Technology, Turk Krenek, Food Service, Judy Kachmar, and Maintenance: Eugene Rab.
Faculty who have worked in education for five years or more were also honored by the superintendent and Northside Principal Rebecca Crowell.
• 45 years: Judy Kachmar, food service.
• 35 years: Gizelle Martin, driver.
• 30 years: Rosalind Barnes, teacher, Suzanne Brown, clerical, Kelli Cook, teacher, Jesus Galvan, coach and Cipriana Zapata, transportation.
• 25 years: Vivian Brown, aide, Darla Cook, teacher, Diane Garcia, aide and nutrition, Judy Lezak, teacher, and Sandra Priesmeyer, teacher.
• 20 years: Emily Bush, assistant principal, Cheryl Ener, teacher, Shannon Fuechec, school psychologist, Todd Fuechec, CTE program coordinator, Robert Garcia, transportation, Donna Hacker, nutrition, Sherlynn Mollnar, teacher, Carol Rod, teacher, Lisa Sabrsula, transportation, and Joyce Supak, clerical/finance.
• 15 years: Amanda Dorotik, teacher, Holly Guthrie, teacher, Donald Hoffer, maintenance, Dana Jung, assistant principal, Stephanie Lyford, teacher, Silvia Nunez, nutrition, Jessica O’Canas,, clerical, Dawn Peterson, teacher, Bridget Parson, aide, Nicholas Popp, teacher, Herika Rodriguez, teacher, Gretchen Seymour, teacher, Matthew Sohrt, teacher, Lawrence Svetlik, maintenance, and Nichole Tovar, nutrition.
• 10 years: Sarah Eder, teacher, Annette Escamilla, aide, Florinda Espericueta, aide, Christina Gonzales, teacher, Leslie Korenek, speech therapist, Elizabeth Laitkep, nutrition, Mindy Merta, teacher, Kalie Molina, teacher, Maria Rosas, clerical, Casey Shelley, teacher, Jessica Terrazas, counselor, Aaron Wilson, teacher, and Clara Williams, aide.
• 5 years: Mindy Acuna, aide, Denise Anderson, teacher, Patricia Babcock, clerical, Jessica Baker, aide, Christina Beechwood, teacher, Gladys Boston, aide, Cheryl Calhoun, teacher, Belinda Cantu, nutrition, Jim Fields, teacher, Alesha Garcia, teacher, Margaret Garcia, aide, Griselda Garza, transportation, Samantha Graff, counselor, Jerrylin Grice, aide, Jessica Hearse, aide, Martha Hernandez, nutrition, Kaydi Kacer, teacher, Jamie Labay, nurse, Anthony Luna, transportation, Linda McCain, teacher, Olga Molina, nutrition, Veronica Moreno, nutrition, Melissa Rangel, nutrition, Kristen Seay, teacher, Elda Sosa, nutrition, Lequette Sparks, aide, Sheri Strnadel, nurse, Marla Tompkins, teacher, Jessica Wicke, teacher, Staci Wilson, teacher and Allyssa Young, speech therapist.
