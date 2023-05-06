So Long...

Retiring El Campo Middle School coach Nancy Humphreys shares a laugh with ECMS Principal Sandy Fellers at the ECISD Banquet Thursday.

El Campo’s Rotary Club and El Campo ISD hosted their annual Employee Appreciation Banquet Thursday night, honoring teachers and support staff who keep the school district running and those who are choosing to retire soon.

Rotarians, city dignitaries and district administrators met with school staff and their families at the El Campo Civic Center over a catered Mexican supper to issue pins and glass trophies to those staffers who have dedicated their careers to ECISD.

