City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Francisco Irineo Escobar Sanchez, 22, of 402 S. Mechanic was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, June 6 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 800 block of Fahrenthold. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Pedro Cura Hernandez, 25, of 1422 Jennie was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, June 6 in the same incident as Sanchez. He stands accused of being in possession of a controlled substance. Warrants for failure to appear, fighting, minor consuming alcohol and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department probation violation – marijuana possession were served against him. Police seized cocaine. Processed, Hernandez was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $13,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Matthew Ray Guevara, 17, of 104 Ave. E was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 for marijuana possession following a disturbance at his home. Processed, he went to county jail.
Other
Kerry Lee North, 56, of 509 Oscar was served a warrant for evading arrest with a previous conviction at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, June 4. He was already being held at the Wharton County Jail at the time.
City Incidents
Property
A 9 mm Smith & Wesson was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Meadowcreek between May 15 and May 30. Loss is estimated at $500.
A $550 Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of College at some point between May 31 and Sunday, June 5.
A lawnmower was stolen from the 300 block of Newport between 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Loss is estimated at $250.
A backpack leaf blower was stolen from a vehicle parked at Laura’s Cafe, 1616 S. Mechanic, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Loss is estimated at $500.
A $275 lawnmower was stolen from the 1200 block of East Calhoun between 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4 and 6:15 a.m. Friday, June 5.
Thieves stole an assortment of Sthil yard equipment from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Church around 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Loss nears $1,000.
A black Ford Fusion was reported stolen in the 900 block of Alvin sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, June 7.
Burglars stole a Yeti cooler and a weed eater from the 500 block of Fahrenthold around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Loss exceeds $600.
Violence, weapons
Police are trying to investigate a report of family violence that came in around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, but no location was given.
Family violence was reported at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W.Norris, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, June 5. Minor injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Enrique Eduardo Delgado, 25, of 50 S. State in Zeeland, Mich., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:57 p.m. Friday, June 5 for possession of marijuana. He posted a personal recognizance bond the next day.
Property
Devon Dwayne Colvin, 18, of 306 Shropshire was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 for forgery and public intoxication.
Violence, weapons
Johnny Albert Barrientes, 37, of 225 Duckett was booked at 1:10 a.m. Thursday, June 4 on a warrant for family violence.
Dakoda Bree Cadriel, 22, of 310 Blue Creek was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. She posted $3,000 in bonds the next day.
Katy Marie Poindexter, 26, of 424 Jane in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 9:02 p.m. Friday, June 5 for family violence causing injury.
