Local animal caregivers have noticed an increase in stray or abandoned dogs in recent weeks, but opinions are mixed on whether the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is to blame.
Animal Control Officer Megan Jurasek has seen an influx in dog intakes in the last two weeks. The facility, located on 101 N. Wharton, has 14 dog pens, and about 10 of them were occupied earlier this week.
“We’ve had a lot of strays, a lot of dogs come in that have not been reclaimed by an owner, but I don’t know for sure why that’s happening,” Jurasek said.
Intake at the local shelter regularly fluctuates, but without identification tags on the dogs, there’s no way to know exactly why a dog is abandoned.
“There’s so many different reasons,” Jurasek said. “Someone might let a dog loose and not come for them. I know no one’s doing it right now, but this is also vacation season, so we do see people leaving their pets on the usual vacation season and then maybe not looking for them until 10-15 days later.”
Daphanie Pinkston of Louise is currently caring for 30 dogs that were either abandoned or were running stray. This is about double the amount of dogs that she typically cares for.
Pinkston believes the increase is directly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are finding themselves in a financial crisis, and they can’t really afford to feed the animals,” Pinkston said. “They’re struggling to feed themselves, and no one is hiring. People are worried about their houses and their cars.”
By Thursday afternoon, El Campo’s shelter had only one pen occupied. A small, terrier or dachshund mix with a splotchy coat lept up and down as Jurasek approached with a treat.
The little dog didn’t have a name yet, but Jurasek seemed confident it would find a home; a temporary one at one of the no-kill, non-profit rescues the local shelter works with, or a permanent home with a local resident looking to adopt.
“The reason why rescue is so important to us is rescues usually work with fosters or some of the bigger ones have a larger facility where dogs can receive the attention and medical care that they need,” Jurasek said. “It’s a really good thing for them.”
In Louise, the abundance of stray animals is an ongoing, systematic problem, according to Pinkston. “A lot of people don’t want to spay and neuter, and then those dogs wander,” She said. “I think we need better laws in Texas in regards to dogs. We need more people being responsible, vaccinating against Parvo, that’s a big issue. It’s very expensive for people like me who are just rescuing the dogs.”
For more about El Campo Animal Shelter, visit Facebook.com/ElCampoAnimalShelter/. For more information on Pinkston’s efforts check out Facebook.com/daphanie.pinkston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.