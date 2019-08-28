The Mid Coast Well Care-Louise clinic opened Monday on the Louise ISD campus on the first day of school.
Not only are staff ready to serve students’ and district employees’ basic health care needs, but the community as well since it is Louise’s only medical clinic.
This clinic opens on the heels of Mid Coast Campus Care-ECISD that also opened the first day of school Aug. 14, but it serves El Campo ISD students and employees only.
Anita Crisp, director for both clinics, is grateful LISD agreed to partner with El Campo Memorial Hospital to offer this service to the district and to the public.
“We are honored to partner with LISD to bring health care to Louise, and we very much appreciate the support of Superintendent Dr. Garth Oliver, and his staff,” Crisp said.
Oliver felt the same as Crisp about this partnership.
“I think this is a great thing for Louise and Louise ISD. We are offering something to the community by providing a space for it, and they’ve done all of the build out for this beautiful clinic,” Oliver said.
“We have our kids who can come here instead of checking out for half a day or for a full day. Parents don’t have to come take their kids out of school and to the doctor. We can take them right here,” he added.
Oliver feels having a clinic on campus will improve attendance and keep kids on task.
“If they are sick, they can go see the doctor and get back to class if they are not that sick. That’s a real blessing for us,” he said.
“Our mission is to provide the highest standard of health care in a convenient location to the entire Louise community,” Crisp said.
“It is hoped that the ease and access to health care services will not only improve health in the Louise community, but also improve school attendance,” she added.
The clinic will offer primary care services for acute and chronic illnesses as well as physicals and well exams. Staff can also refer patients for outpatient testing and specialty care.
“The only difference between the Louise clinic and the El Campo school clinic is the Louise clinic will be open to the public,” Crisp said.
Crisp foresees the clinic providing a full range of immunizations in the future. Staff is already working on providing flu shots.
Staffing requirements for both clinics are similar. Serving the clinic are Crisp, Nikki Reger, nurse practitioner, Shelia Webel, nursing supervisor, Deanna Herrera, medical assistant, Mollie Hubenak, LVN, and Shawn Beechwood, IT director.
“We will have one nurse practitioner who will be the primary health care provider, and we will have two support staff both medically trained,” Crisp said. “Just as at the El Campo ISD clinic, the practitioner at the Louise clinic has immediate access not only to the supervising physician, but to all the physicians within the Mid Coast Medical System.”
Like Crisp, Reger is eager to serve the whole community of Louise.
“The word does need to get out, but I think there are a lot of people who already know about it,” Reger said.
Security concerns were raised within the community with the clinic giving the public more access to the campus.
As far as security goes, students will enter the clinic through a back entrance equipped with a card reader. Staff have to use a card to use that entrance/exit.
“Students will stay in the back part of the clinic, and the community will stay in the front part of the clinic. The two shall never meet. We also know the children will never be left unattended,” Crisp said. “We feel like we have good security.”
Clinic hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Unlike the ECHS clinic, the Louise clinic will be open the usual hours during holiday and summer breaks. The clinic will also take most health insurance. Signage for the door and clinic building are in the works.
