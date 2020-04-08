Stay at home orders to the public mean just that – stay home, but some businesses beyond places to buy food are allowed to remain open.
Many service industries from mechanic shops and hardware stores remain open along with plumbers, electricians and the like.
There’s a host of other exemptions allowing businesses to operate, Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, but those claiming an exemption should exercise caution in staying open.
“They need to strongly consider whether they should be open. I hate to see it. I know it is hard on small private businesses,” Stanphill said.
The police department is monitoring businesses, but is working to receive voluntary compliance from owners.
“We visit with business owners and so far we’ve been able to resolve it.”
The department is not, however, specifically looking for violators and are not handing out fines.
Many businesses fall in an exemption category he said, from ag-related to educational.
Even if a business can be open, the chief said, if it appears a crowd is forming, police counsel owners to remember social distancing.
“Some people are doing an amazing job,” Stanphill said. “Some are putting markers on the door (to point out six-feet safe social distances).”
One major concern, however, is residents using a trip to the grocery store as a family outing.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” he said.
His officers remind residents of social distancing guidelines and he recommends community members join in the effort reminding one another.
For those businesses struggling, help is available, said Carolyn Gibson, chief of the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
“You can get relief to keep your employees,” she said. “Right now you can pay salaries from your payroll tax account and get a tax credit for what you take out over the next two years. You can take 50 percent 2021 and 50 percent 2022.
“There is also a Paycheck Protection Program available through our SBA-approved lenders,” Gibson added, “Call us if you need us to help verify their participation for you.”
Reach the CDC by phone: 979-320-7727 or cgibson@elcampoeco.org.
