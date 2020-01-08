City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Myrna Brigham Grays, 66, of 1215 John was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle with a wrong license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped her in the 900 block of Palacios. Crack cocaine and a glass pipe were seized after she allegedly attempted to destroy the drugs. Processed, Grays was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Lenard Mitchell Baites, 23, of 1508 Palacios was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 on warrants for burglary of a building – criminal attempt and criminal mischief. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Billy Jack Ellis, 38, of 1404 E. Calhoun was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 on a Mexia County warrant for sex offenders duty to register for life. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals damaged a Jeep’s side mirror in the 300 block of East Calhoun between 9 and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28.
A hit-and-run was reported at Michelle’s Daycare and Preschool, 1256 N. Mechanic, Suite A, between noon and 3:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. A Jeep sustained $800 damage.
Tools were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Seventh between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Loss is estimated at $115.
A white GMC Denali was reported stolen from Don Davis Motor Company, 2011 N. Mechanic, between 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
A $150 Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from the 900 block of Divide between 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Vandals struck Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. A $500 window was broken. The store reported a theft around 3:30 p.m. the same day involving makeup products and a literacy donation.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 200 block of Duckett between 5 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Other
Police are investigating the report of illegal dumping in the 300 block of Greely. The crime reportedly took place between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Leo Palacios, 59, of 676 Goldenrod in Kyle was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Lorenzo Ramos, 62, of 2606 Benchmark was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Oscar Daniel Silva, 21, of 212 E. Norris was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 for theft of a firearm, failure to appear, parked in a no parking zone and no liability insurance. Processed, he posted, $9,158.30 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Ariel Hernandez Marin, 44, of 2304 Goode Circle in Killeen was arrested by state troopers at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 for manslaughter. Additional information on this crime was not available as of press time. Look to future editions of the Leader-News.
Deedra Ashling Deggs, 38, of 510 Mayfield was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday Jan. 5 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Nehemiah Armstrong, 35, of 1217 Kingston, Apt. A, in Wharton was booked at 12:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 on warrants for attempted sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and possession with the intent to distribute child pornography.
Other
Taylor Jarrett Hough, 24, of 2203 Ralston Branch Way in Sugar Land was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for interference with public duties and a Class C misdemeanor. Processed, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the next day.
