City Arrests
Property
April Michelle Wilson, 21, of 408 Omega was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 on a warrant for theft more than $100. Already at the Wharton County Jail, she was processed there. A Calhoun County warrant for theft was served against Wilson as well.
Violence, weapons
Enereo Loredo, 54, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested a 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication after police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Fourth. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $6,100 in bonds and was released the same day.
Domingo Aldape, 62, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for violation for a bond or protective order after police were dispatched to a disturbance at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a building in the 600 block of W. Monseratte stealing chairs, mattresses, exercise equipment and more sometime between Dec. 20 and Feb. 13. Loss is estimated to be in excess of $2,000.
Vandals damaged floors and walls inside a home in the 300 block of August between midnight and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Damage exceeds $5,000.
A shoplifter walked out with body wash, a toy baby shark set, a mini tablet and a handheld shopping basket at Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around noon Monday, Feb. 22. Loss is estimated at less than $300.
A wrist wallet and its contents were stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating threats made on the grounds of El Campo Dialysis & Kidney Center (Davita), 307 Sandy Corner Road, on Feb. 19.
Family violence was reported in the 800 block of McGrew around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Other
Police are investigating the report of narcotics activity in the 600 block of East Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alan David Carbajal, 30, of 6627 Fay in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Jason Louis Garcia, 24, of 1514 W. Norris, Apt. J-5, was arrested by WCSO at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, failure to identify and escape from custody.
Property
Jesus Angel Cantu Jr., 17, of 1608 Able was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for home burglary and criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Connie Saucedo Rojas, 44, of 1411 Fred was booked at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 for interfering with public duties. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
