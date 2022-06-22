Despite high fuel costs, residents and travelers still turned out to the Ricebelt Antique Tractor Pull in El Campo, Saturday.
The event, inaugurated in 2005 to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of El Campo’s incorporation, drew crowds to see pre-65 equipment and children peddle-pull weighted sleds.
“We had a very good turn out. The bleachers were 60 percent full all day and as the sun beat down on one side (attendees) just moved to the other. We had 107 pulls this year and we had pullers telling us that this was their favorite pull, because of the shade,” organizer Debbie Chappell said.
After a two-year pandemic delay, visitors and presenters showed up in force to exhibit their tractors; some refurbished and others carrying 50 years of rusty history.
“I was very impressed. We had so many people from New Braunfels, they brought 25 tractors, They stayed from Friday to Sunday,” organizer Sherry Roddy said Monday, adding “We had some folks from Missouri.”
The tractor pull offered free admission and accepted donations for local charities. “It supports the local veterans and charities, we try to help special needs children. We set money aside to help the kids,” Donnie Roddy said.
The old guard is looking to pass the torch onto younger folks after 25 years of running the event. “This is their first go at it this year and the younger ones did a fantastic job on the planning and set-up ... Ultimately my goal is to sit back with a cool beverage and just enjoy the pull next year,” Chappell said, adding “We’re planning another pull tentatively in November, with plenty of kid activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.